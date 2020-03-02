fa-trophy-semi-remaining-draw-are-living-on-talksport-2:-plus-attract-for-fa-vase-semi-finals

The draws for the FA Trophy and FA Vase semi-finals will acquire put stay on talkSPORT 2 these days.
This weekend saw the quarter-ultimate ties played in every competition and now the two are at the enterprise stop.
The remaining groups from all-around the place are starting up to dream of reaching Wembley later on this time and up upcoming they’ll be in semi-ultimate action.
The draws for both tournaments will choose position at Wembley on talkSPORT 2 this afternoon with the ball-buying commencing at 2pm.
The FA Trophy attract will kick off proceedings with the ties for the FA Vase to be decided shortly after.
The two legged ties will be performed on Saturday, March 21 and Saturday, March 28.
The ball quantities for every draw are shown under and you can come across out who receives who by clicking beneath or clicking below for the dwell commentary stream.
FA Trophy attract figures
- one Halesowen Town
- two Notts County
- three Harmony Rangers or Royston Town (match postponed)
- four Harrogate Town
FA Vase attract numbers
- one Corinthian or Leighton Town (match postponed)
- two Bitton
- 3 Atherstone Town or Consett (match postponed)
- 4 Hebburn City