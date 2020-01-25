FAA cancels LAX ground delay following dense fog and predicted equipment failure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Federal Aviation Administration canceled an hour-long ground delay that was granted on Saturday morning for planes arriving at Los Angeles International Airport in dense fog and predicted equipment failure, officials said.

FAA spokesmen said planes bound for LAX had been held up at their respective departure airports for some time “to space out flights”.

The ground delay was initially to remain in effect until 1 p.m. but was canceled at around 9:30 a.m. The movement followed a full stop which was lifted shortly after 8 a.m.

The FAA canceled the ground delay program for LAX. There may be persistent delays, so check your flight status this morning.

The official LAX Twitter account has encouraged travelers to check their flight status due to the possibility of persistent delays.

