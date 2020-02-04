FAA proposes standards for delivery drones

divide

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to adopt new standards for unmanned aerial vehicles. This could reportedly be the first step towards accepting delivery via drones.

The proposal was published in a Federal Register filing on Monday (February 3). In the dry and technical language, Amazon wins along with other companies that want to use drones for package delivery.

The directive contains a set of rules for drones that are similar to those for regulating gliders and other light aircraft. According to the new standards, the FAA certifies the safety of some types of drones and gives operators the opportunity to decide how they are flown. After a model has flown, the FAA would apparently allow it to fly across the country if the required maintenance, pilot procedures, and other such things were properly checked.

As the regulations are proposed in an official capacity, the FAA will classify drones as a “special class” of aircraft, which will give drones the current legal certainty of aircraft such as commercial aircraft, helicopters, business jets and small private planes.

No schedule is set in the FAA standards, and widespread delivery of drones for general retail is still years into the future. The FAA continues to admit that there are many issues to work on, such as: B. Completing remote registration rules for hundreds of thousands of drones used for commercial purposes.

Proponents of drone delivery, such as Amazon and other such companies, have argued that some specific models of drones are required to promote faster growth in package delivery options. The FAA said it supports the conversion of drones to widespread use along with airborne taxis. For now, however, this policy will be the scope of its action.

Drones are increasingly used to fly medical products, deliver food, and more as technology advances.

