[Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane to commence? – How Liverpool should search in Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid]

Jurgen Klopp will have an just about fully match squad to pick out from when Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the to start with leg of their final-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Reds head into the European come across unbeaten in the Premier League with a mammoth 25-place direct above closest challengers Manchester City.

Getty Photographs Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are owning a breathtaking year

Atletico, on the other hand, are on a very poor operate of kind which has yielded just a person get in their past 7 video games throughout all competitions.

Diego Simeone’s males, LaLiga runners up in 2018/2019, at the moment lie fourth in the standings and 12 details adrift of the leaders Authentic Madrid.

Liverpool finished best of Group E, a point in advance of Napoli, soon after recording 4 wins from six matches.

In the meantime, Atletico ended up forced to settle for next place in Group D with Juventus finishing six details earlier mentioned them.

Below, talkSPORT.com runs you via how each and every workforce should really look for the exciting midweek clash.

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold is a potential Ballon d’Or winner, states Ray Parlour

Liverpool staff information

The European holders will be identified to choose up a favourable final result at the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the next leg at Anfield on March 11.

Sadio Mane and James Milner are both suit obtaining arrive by unscathed on their returns from accidents from Norwich on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne keep on being unavailable for selection, but Klopp has no other health and fitness problems.

Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson are envisioned to line up in midfield, with the extraordinary Joe Gomez to line up with Virgil van Dijk at the coronary heart of the Reds defence.

The deadly attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and the aforementioned Mane will direct the line in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid crew news

Previous Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been handed suit for the video game and could even be handed a commencing berth by Simeone.

Ex-Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier misses out on the chance to confront the Reds owing to a groin challenge.

Santiago Arias also played in Atletico’s last match getting recovered from an adductor issue, so thus seems most likely that the full-back will retain his location in the starting off XI for this contest.