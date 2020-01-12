Fabinho says he would like to welcome Parisian Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool

Loading...

Fabinho admits to welcoming Parisian Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has had a major move to the Reds in the past.

AFP or licensor

Kylian Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world

Since his loan on a £ 162m deal from Monaco was perpetual in the summer of 2018, Mbappe has scored 44 goals in 41 Ligue 1 matches.

Fabinho, who played alongside Mbappe in Monaco for two years between 2015 and 2017, supported his former team-mate to win the Ballon d’Or ahead of PSG and Brazilian striker Neymar.

The Liverpool midfielder told the French television program Telefoot: “Mbappe will have a Ballon d’Or in front of Neymar.

“I would like to see him in Liverpool.

Getty

Fabinho and Mbappe were teammates in Monaco

“Sadio Mane earned the [2019] Ballon d’Or. He is the best player in Liverpool.”

In November, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp excluded the possibility to sign Mbappe.

He said: “It is difficult to buy this player caliber. At the moment I don’t see any club that can buy PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

“I don’t see a club, that’s how it is. And we get involved in clubs that can’t do it. It’s that easy.

“From a sporting point of view, there are not many reasons not to sign it. What a player he is.

“But of course it’s about money. No chance. Absolutely no chance. I’m sorry I killed this story. “