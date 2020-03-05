[fabolous-celebrates-avenue-dreams-17-year-anniversary:-“at-a-time-when-the-sophomore-jinx-was-real”]

Vixen Emily B‘s bae is massive on dates. Today, rap star Fabolous celebrates Road Goals on his sophomore album’s 17-yr anniversary.

Huge Points

The Brooklyn indigenous went on-line to put some regard on his very own identify. Fab acknowledged the project’s retail good results and saluted his working day one particular enthusiasts.

“Streets Dreams – March 4th 2003. Happy 17th Anniversary. My 2nd Platinum Album. At a time when the Sophomore Jinx was real. A great deal of artists could not do it all over again back then. But I did with love of my lovers. Enjoy absolutely everyone who supported it!”

Fabolous Celebrates Avenue Dreams 17-Year Anniversary

Superior-Important Facts

Exterior of the anniversary date, Fab not long ago gave Instagram followers an up-near glimpse into his partnership targets. The rap star went to his IG site with a shot of himself and longtime bae twinning. The duo are each rocking matching blue colors and showing iced-out jewellery.

“No days off.”

Wait, There is More

A short while ago, both equally Fab and Emily B posted up moments of themselves chilling with their sons. In the pictures, the spouse and children sport flashy coats bundled up for cold weather problems.

Ahead of You Go

The identical 7 days, Emily shared a twinning shot alongside Fab. In the pic, Fabolous and Emily B don matching fly attire.