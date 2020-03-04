[fabolous-+-emily-b-go-all-blue-almost-everything-in-new-twinning-pic:-“no-days-off”]

New York rapper Fabolous and Emily B are inseparable. The hip-hop pair have shared a gushy shot alongside one another.

This week, Fab gave Instagram followers an up-near seem into his romance goals. The rap star went to his IG website page with a shot of himself and Em twinning. The duo are each rocking matching blue shades and exhibiting iced-out jewelry.

“No times off.”

Not long ago, both equally Fabolous and Emily B posted up times of on their own chilling with their sons. In the pictures, the spouse and children sport flashy coats bundled up for chilly temperature problems.

The same week, Emily shared a twinning shot alongside Fab. In the pic, Fabolous and Emily B don matching fly apparel.

A several days in the past, Fabolous shared a loved ones second from Chicago. The epic shot also features Fab and Em’s daughter Taina Williams.