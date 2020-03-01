[fabolous-+-emily-b-regular-flex-shut-knit-ties-in-new-pic:-“mobbin’-with-the-family”]

As viewed on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper Fabolous and Emily B often make time for family. The hip-hop pair went on-line this 7 days to share pics of themselves on their parenting duties.

Significant Facts:

Heading into the weekend, equally Fab and Em posted up moments of by themselves chilling with their sons.

Substantial-Crucial Details:

Before this 7 days, Emily shared a twinning shot alongside Fab. In the pic, Em and Loso don matching fly apparel.

Hold out, There is Much more:

A couple of times in the past, Fabolous shared a loved ones instant from Chicago. The epic shot also features Fab and Em’s daughter Taina Williams.

Ahead of You Go:

At NBA All-Star Weekend, Fab unveiled a slideshow of dope times together with his longtime boo and two sons.