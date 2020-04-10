Fabric Mart has ordered the closure of 3 Oahu stores as residents are looking for materials for face masks

Fabric Mart temporarily closed its Oahu retail store at the end of the business day today to comply with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency “stay-at-home” order.

Demand for fabric has been high, with long lines outside the door, as the public looks for fabric masking materials in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemics.

Angie Kim, the family business owner, confirmed that three retail stores in Kaneohe, Honolulu and Aiea would close by the end of the business day today.

He said the mayor’s office had given the business notice that it did not comply with the emergency proclamation.

“For now, we’re going to move everyone to online shopping,” he said.

In a “stay-at-home” guidance document updated Thursday, the city specifically mentioned that there were no changes to retail retail stores, and retail stores covered faces, as non-essential business despite the mayor’s recommendation that Honolulu residents wear cloth masks. when they go. from the community.

“Retail stores that sell items such as scarves, ski masks, and / or fabrics and sewing supplies that can be used to make their face cover are recommended by now ‘Essential Business’ under Stay at Home Order,” said the document “These businesses must cease all activity at their facilities located in the City and County of Honolulu in accordance with Order 2 of the Stay in Home Order.”

Fabric Mart will always remain open for online business at hawaiifabricmart.com.

In addition, Fabric Mart has a wholesale company, Printex Fabrics, available from the nonprofit seeking materials to make cloth masks for healthcare workers. Orders can be made at printexfabric.com.

