Face masks and hand disinfectants are in short supply in Asia due to the deadly virus panic

HONGKONG – Face masks and hand disinfectants are becoming essential accessories from Hong Kong to Japan as a deadly virus spreads throughout Asia. The only problem is reaching them.

Pharmacies across Hong Kong have sold out their masks to prevent virus infections. The authorities say that more will be added next week. Taiwan has banned the export of masks for the next month to ensure adequate domestic supplies.

In Macau, according to the authorities, only a maximum of 10 face masks are to be sold to residents or authorized guest workers who can present a valid identity card.

Regular hand washing, covering the face, and avoiding crowds become the main form of defense as residents try to avoid the new corona virus, which has killed at least 25 people and infected more than 800 in China alone.

The rapid spread of the disease has caused Chinese officials to restrict the travel of at least 30 million people and limit New Year celebrations.

Patients with the infection have been found across Asia, including Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and South Korea.

At the Cheung Tai pharmacy in Hong Kong’s financial district, masks and disinfectants ran out of stock two days ago and medical gloves are selling fast, according to an employee who only mentioned his last name Lee. The factories where the products are manufactured are closed due to the New Year holidays, which means that they can only be replenished after another week.

“We are aware that the market is panicking,” said Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong’s second highest official, at a press conference on Thursday. “Some new face masks will arrive next week.”

The Hong Kong Consumer Council, the city’s independent legal consumer protection agency, urged retailers not to raise mask prices to an “outrageous level,” Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

Open factories increase production. In Japan, the plants that the personal care company Unicharm Corp. supply, operating around the clock since January 17, after the orders had increased tenfold according to spokesman Hitoshi Watanabe.

According to a spokesman for the U.S. 3M Co., production will increase and work with dealers to ensure sufficient inventory to meet demand and supply from existing customers.

This demand is likely to only increase if customers accumulate across the region.

The e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding sold 80 million face masks on its Taobao website on Monday and Tuesday alone, the company said in its official Weibo account.

In Japan, 28-year-old Li Xing and 31-year-old Lei Xiaoqiang spent more than 6,000 yen ($ 55) at the Welcia drugstore in Tokyo to buy seven boxes of masks and other packages for themselves and their families. Chinese tourists visited the city for four days and left Shenzhen.

“You can’t buy masks in my country, in my home,” because they are sold out, Lei said. The government advised everyone to wear them, he added.