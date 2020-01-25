Face recognition cameras come to London

A new program is to place face recognition cameras all over London.

Paul Vlaar / Creative Commons

Whether you think it’s a brilliant security measure or an alarming privacy violation, facial recognition technology is booming right now. The recent controversy over its use comes from London, with the announcement that facial recognition cameras will be permanently installed in the city.

The Metropolitan Police announced the program on Friday after a trial period.

When in use, the cameras focus on a small, targeted area to scan passersby. The cameras are clearly signposted and the officers deployed for the operation distribute leaflets about the activity. The technology, which is a standalone system, is not connected to any other imaging system such as CCTV, body-worn video or ANPR.

As James Vincent writes at The Verge, this decision has been controversial in some circles. “Advocates of data protection described the use of technology as an attack on civil liberties,” wrote Vincent.

In an article in Time 2019, Silkie Carlo from the non-profit Big Brother Watch warned against the introduction of such a technology. “There are over 6 million surveillance cameras in the UK – more per citizen than anywhere else in the world except China,” Carlo wrote. “In the UK, biometric photos of people whose faces match criminals are taken and saved – even if the match is wrong.”

Not surprisingly, the group also took into account the latest Metropolitan Police announcement.

Our full response to Met Police will be released after face detection monitoring: pic.twitter.com/gqCkrvZM7x

– Big Brother Watch (@ bbw1984) January 24, 2020

Law enforcement is just one of several bodies using facial recognition technologies, which is likely to have a significant impact on future society. Will it increase security or create a more authoritarian state? The future is uncertain – but people have an eye on it in more ways than one.

