Facebook Announces Kids Messenger in 70 New America

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out its Messenger Kids application to 70 new countries, saying it could help children cope with the challenges of distance learning and isolation in today's digital age.

The app, which is aimed at children under 13, will also feature a “loved one” feature that will allow parents to accept new relationships, starting in the United States. and is spreading abroad.

“With schools being shut down by people on their first physical visit, parents are turning to technology ahead of time to help their children connect with friends and family,” she said. director of global security Antigone Davis in a news release.

“Messenger Kids is a music video and activity showcasing kids to hang out with friends and family in a fun, adult place. Today, we are starting to make Kids Kids a Country more and we’re adding more options for parents. to get kids together with friends. “

Messenger Kids was released in the United States in 2017 and later expanded to Canada and a portion of other countries, targeting children who are too young for Facebook.

With the changes announced on Wednesday, children can join groups to help make learning easier, under the supervision of parents.

Parents in the US, Canada and the United States can allow their child to make their own name and a photo album as part of the movement to find friends.

Children can start their own study. So far it can be started by parents.

“Parents have told us they want to be able to give their children more freedom in maintaining their to-do lists while maintaining parental supervision,” Davis said.

“In the past, parents were expected to say yes to whatever was said about their child. This is with loving care, parents can choose to allow their children to yes, reject, add or drop relationships, while preserving the ability to end a new relationship. “

Some privacy advocates believe that it can harm children by taking them online and seeing them collect data.

Facebook has argued that the app helps parents keep their little ones using its platform without any protection.

The new countries are located all over the world and include Afghanistan, Costa Rica, Indonesia and Tuvalu. Countries in Europe are not included in the list.

