Facebook announces video calls for up to 50 people – Zoom Shares Tank

In a video address on Facebook (FB) – Receive the report Friday afternoon, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a number of new features designed to help Facebook users who try to connect with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zuckerberg focused primarily on new features related to video calling and messaging and among these announcements there was the possibility of including up to 50 people in a video call.

Zoom Actions (ZM) – Get Report, which saw a surge in the use of its group video call product during the pandemic, declined 7% in the minutes following Zuckerberg’s announcement. Facebook shares rose 2.9% on Wednesday.

The free group video calling feature is nicknamed Messenger Rooms and expands the number of users who can join from 8 to 50 without time limits.

Zoom’s free video calling product can hold up to 100 people with a time limit of 40 minutes, and that number increases to 1,000 without time limits with a paid business version.

Zuckerberg reiterated that Facebook has seen a spike in demand among its various products, particularly video calling and messaging, stating that video calling has increased by a factor of 10 in some areas and that Portal – Facebook’s video calling device, is It has been widely considered a disappointment sale to date – it has also seen a 10-fold increase in demand.

Together with Messenger Rooms, Zuckerberg has also announced a wide range of other new features through video calls, “video rooms” and live broadcasts on both Facebook and Instagram.

Zuckerberg’s video announcement is the first in a series of updates that the company has promised in place of its annual F8 developer event, which it has canceled due to pandemic concerns.

Since the beginning of the year, Facebook shares have fallen by 9% due to concerns about the impact of coronavirus on its advertising revenue.

Weeks ago, Facebook warned investors that revenues for the March quarter would not be in line with previous forecasts, noting that much of the increase in Facebook usage is occurring on less monetized products such as messaging and video.

