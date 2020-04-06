Facebook asks users about coronavirus symptoms, releasing friendship data to researchers

SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook Inc. said Monday it will begin investigating several U.S. users about their health as part of a Carnegie Mellon University research project aimed at generating “heat maps” of previously reported coronavirus infection.

The social media giant will show a link to News Feeds’ top users directing them to the survey, which researchers say will help them predict where medical resources are needed. Facebook said it could make surveys available to users in other countries, if the strategy is successful.

Google’s Alphabet Inc, Facebook’s rival in mobile advertising, began asking users for the Carnegie Mellon project last month through the Opinion Rewards app, which exchanges answers to surveys from Google and clients its for the app store credit.

Facebook said in a blog post that Carnegie Mellon researchers “will not share individual answers to the Facebook survey, and Facebook will not share information about who you are with researchers.”

The company also said it would begin making new categories of data available to epidemiologists through its Map Prevention Program, which shares aggregated location data with partners in 40 working countries in response to COVID-19.

Researchers use the data to provide daily updates on how people in various places are moving to authorities in those countries, including officials in a small city. and the state of the United States.

In addition to location data, the company will begin using a “social connectionness index” that shows the possibility that people in different locations are friends on Facebook, aggregated at the zip code level.

Laura McGorman, who runs Data for Facebook’s Good program, said the index could be used to assess the economic impact of the new coronavirus, revealing which communities are most likely to get help from nearby areas and others that may require more targeted support.

The new “co-location location maps” could similarly reveal the possibility that people in one area will be interacting with people in another, Facebook said. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David Gregorio)