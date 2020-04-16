Facebook-backed Libra plans multiple single currency coins

Facebook and its partners say the Libra cryptocurrency project will support multiple versions of digital coins, most of which are part of changes made to ease skeptical regulators around the world. As is backed by individual fiat currencies such as US dollars.

The Libra Association, the governing body that oversees the proposed project, redesigned the currency and changed concerns over financial regulators that it could undermine the power and control of central banks. The group Thursday said it plans to support multiple Libra stable coins that function like digital versions of the existing currencies of their respective countries.

According to Dante Disparte, Head of Policy at the Libra Association, the organization has begun discussing payment licenses with Swiss regulators and has registered it as a “money service business” with FinCEN, a US financial crime enforcement network. I want to do it. “We are working towards a preparation timeline for the second half of 2020,” Disparte added, adding that the Libra network will be launched.

When Facebook announced Libra 10 months ago, it was intended to create a single global currency that would be locked into a basket containing fiat currencies such as the US dollar and euro and securities such as government bonds. The plan faces criticism from politicians and regulators as Libra deprives the central bank of some power and uses money making as a tool to influence and protect the market and the darkness of money laundering. I was concerned that it could be used for market purposes.

After months of debate, the Libra Association stepped back from these original plans, but the organization had a version of the Libra currency that consisted of “a few digital composites of single currency stable coins.” I want to create. The paper was published on Thursday. Bloomberg previously reported on the association’s plans to offer multiple versions of the Libra currency. Facebook has said it won’t launch Libra without regulatory approval, but it’s unclear if the change will soothe critics and financial authorities.

“Which currency is adopted and used depends on the use case,” said Christian Catalini, head economist for Facebook’s Calibra division that founded the project. While multi-currency libra may be a better option for cross-border remittances, single-currency stablecoins have suggested more meaningful for everyday purchases in the consumer’s home country .

Restructuring can help regulate Libra. Some initial plans have characterized Libra as security, a designation that significantly enhances regulatory oversight. Some central banks are also worried that popular coins backed by baskets of currencies impair their ability to manage fluctuations in their currencies, a concern the Libra Association acknowledged in its white paper.

The change could also open the way for more companies to join the association as members and reduce the risk of backlash from regulators. Many of the original prominent participants, including Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., and PayPal Holdings Inc., left the organization before signing the charter. Disparte said adding banks as partners to the project is a “big priority”. The association will need banks, for example, to help manage Libra currency reserves. “We are not financial institutions and we do not aim to do that,” he said.

The association update included changes to the Libra blockchain plans. Last year, the group said it was planning to allow anyone, not just members, to participate in the operation of the Bitcoin network in a way that anyone could join it. Libra is currently doing backpedaling and states that if he wants to see a transaction on the network, he needs specific approval. The exact approval process is still under consideration.

The Libra Society, which was officially established in October, is still in shape, according to Dispate. Since signing the charter, the group has added two new members, including Shopify Inc., which provides e-commerce tools. He also hopes to hire a CEO by the end of the second quarter.

Disparte said member companies are financially contributing to the association’s operating costs, and Facebook, the largest member and founder of the project, provided less than 10% of this amount. Is that. Still, that means they are more likely to pay more than some of the other 21 members of the association. An association spokeswoman declined to explain why.

