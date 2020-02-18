[facebook-blocks-singapore-anti-govt-web-site,-slams-misinformation-regulation]

Fb mentioned it was ‘legally compelled’ to limit access to the site in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 — Facebook now blocked the site of an anti-govt web-site in Singapore next a need from authorities but slammed the “disproportionate” use of a controversial legislation against on the web misinformation.

The widely criticised legislation presents ministers powers to order online platforms and websites to place warnings up coming to posts they deem untrue, and also purchase web pages be blocked in the tightly regulated city-state.

Political web page States Times Assessment (STR) — which routinely posts articles or blog posts crucial of the government—was frequently accused of circulating falsehoods but refused to comply with official calls for to set up corrections.

Authorities this 7 days requested Fb to block the website page for Singapore people. Though they have requested corrections be place up next to posts on many occasions, this was the initially time they sought to have obtain to a web page disabled.

Confirming it complied with the purchase, Facebook claimed it was “legally compelled” to prohibit entry to the webpage in Singapore.

But a spokesperson included: “We imagine orders like this are disproportionate and contradict the government’s claim that (the law) would not be utilised as a censorship instrument.

“We’ve continuously highlighted this law’s probable for overreach and we’re deeply worried about the precedent this sets for the stifling of freedom of expression in Singapore.”

A publish on the STR’s Fb web page reported it was shutting but redirected customers to an alternative web page where the site’s information was obtainable.

Other tech giants, including Google and Twitter, as nicely as legal rights groups have expressed problems about the Singapore regulation.

But the federal government insists the laws is important to end the spread of falsehoods on line, and experienced accused the STR of circulating misinformation, which include about the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore has claimed 77 instances of the virus, which has killed hundreds and contaminated tens of 1000’s in China.

The web site had been operate by Alex Tan, who suggests he is an Australian citizen dependent overseas.

It is the second time that Fb has taken action less than the law. In November, the social community place up a correction up coming to 1 of Tan’s posts following an official demand. — AFP