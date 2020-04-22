Facebook bought 9.99% of Reliance Jio shares for 43,574 rupees in Crore, India’s largest FDI in technology.

The deal is priced at 4.62 rupees from Jio Platforms, making Facebook the largest minority shareholder in the telecommunications company.

latest update: April 22, 2020, 12:40 PM IST

Reliance Jio, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), sold 9.99 percent of its shares to US technology giant Facebook for $ 5.7 billion, or $ 43,574, in a trade that was worth the pre-monetary investment from Platforms Jio. Give it to you. Rope crown 4.62 rupees.

The multibillion-dollar deal makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited. Stating that this partnership is unprecedented in many ways, RIL said it was the largest investment for minority stocks by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India.

This partnership helps RIL reduce its debt burden while helping Facebook to grow in a fast-paced and massive market. The social media giant announced that the program focuses on working with WhatsApp’s messaging platform with Reliance JioMart e-commerce company so that people can connect with small businesses.

“When Reliance launched Geo in 2016, we were driven by the DIGITAL SARVODAYA ​​INDIA dream – Digital Inclusive Digital Rise to improve the quality of life of every Indian and Hale,” said RBC President Mox Ambani. “Giving India is a leader in the digital community in the world. So all of us at Reliance have the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in the continued growth and transformation of India’s digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians.”

“Cooperation between Geo and Facebook will help you bring Prime Minister Sherry Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Digital India, with his two ambitious goals – ‘Ease of Life’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ – to each category. “The people of India have done so without exception. In the post-Throne period, I am confident of India’s economic recovery and revitalization in the shortest possible time. This cooperation will certainly play an important role in this development.”

In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg said: “One of the pillars of working with Geo is to create new ways for people and businesses to be more effective in a growing digital economy.” “For example, by bringing together JioMart, Jio’s small, WhatsApp-powered initiative, we can enable people to trade wirelessly with businesses, buy, and ultimately buy products.”

The two companies have also announced that Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited and WhatsApp have reached a trade cooperation agreement in order to achieve more in the new Reliance Retail business in JioMart platform trading and support for small businesses in WhatsApp.

“Reliance Retail’s new trading platform, JioMart, has been developed in collaboration with millions of small traders and kirana stores to empower them to better meet the needs of Indian consumers. These companies will work closely together to ensure “Consumers are able to access the nearest Kerman. Who can offer their products and services to their homes by integrating with JioMart using WhatsApp?”

Since the launch of Geo in 2016, Reliance has emerged as the only company capable of competing with US technical groups in the market with India’s rapid growth. The company has long since become an e-commerce company. Reliance Jio also has a range of services, including JioSaavn music player service, live TV service at JioTV request and JioPay payment service.

The agreement will help reduce the debt burden of RIL, which is due to the significant expansion of Geo and other businesses. Ambani has invested about $ 40 billion to launch Geo in 2016. RIL is also the largest retailer in India, thanks to a series of aggressive measures against consumer jobs.

The investment value of Geo Platforms among the top 5 listed companies in India by investing in the market, in just three and a half years of launching commercial services, validates Reliance Industries’ ability to incubate and create next-generation messy jobs. Slowly, while offering a market share definition of value.

For Facebook, India has emerged as a critical market in recent years. The company has more users in India than any other country, and its WhatsApp chat service has attracted 340 million users in the country.

Despite the rapid growth of social networks and WhatsApp, Facebook, with its Free Basics program, tried to provide free Internet services after a ban by Trai, a telecommunications regulator. The union now has a united ally with a rural network based on it, ranging from telecommunications to e-commerce to home Internet.

The agreement also helps Facebook fight the rapidly growing Chinese program, such as Tiktok, which has attracted young Indians. Not to mention that it uses a four-way technical argument with mouthwash with Japan Softbank, Google heavyweight and Amazon and Alibaba in China.

According to a recent Cisco report, India has more than 900 million Internet users due to the growing influence of low-cost smartphones and low-cost Internet applications. According to the report, India will have about 2.1 billion Internet-connected devices by 2023.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited and also owns Reliance Jio.