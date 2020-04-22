Facebook Brings $ 5.7 Bn Stake on India’s Jio Digital Platforms

Facebook has taken a $ 5.7 billion investment in Jio’s online business venture for India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, into one of the country’s other major assets, the companies said.

The database will provide 10 percent of American media coverage to Jio Platforms, part of the emoole relie-a telecom and a telecom company.

Facebook, which has 400 million users in India, has stated that it wants to tap into the “power of WhatsApp”, its business of communicating with an Indian technology, which has grown in the backbone of the tech industry. public.

In four years, Ambani has turned its telecommunications Jio into the country’s most influential author – with 388 million writers – competing with humble hearts with a humble following.

Jio Platforms offers web and web services that you can click on in the main author folder.

Reliance said it wants to increase revenue for farmers, micro-businesses and small businesses to become the world’s leading source of revenue of 1.3 billion.

The company expects to launch an e-commerce plan this year and is conducting experiments with small restaurants to test renters.

“Jio is launching new video channels and WhatsApp to create nearly 30 million Indian Kirana stores (stores) to work through retailers and sellers in their area,” he said. Ambani in a video.

Doing so will improve the “ease of living for all Indians, more ordinary Indians and easier employment for all industries, especially for small people”.

It will also help Jio improve its reach, the author says, paving the way for collaboration with businesses that create areas of fun, education and including the funds.

The deal calls for a way for US competition with Amazon and Walmart, which is currently engaged in a fierce battle with Reliance for a segment of the Indian retail market.

“This is an opportunity for Amazon and Walmart to go back to the digital platform … and, therefore, consider joining hands with India’s telecom staff,” said Arvind Singhal, co-founder of Technopak technical advisors.

With over 400 million users, India is the largest market for Facebook Photo: AFP / LOIC VENANCE

Facebook was created under the announcement of the news in India, its largest market, where WhatsApp’s privacy has grown.

“As regards Facebook’s endorsement in India, it will allow them to enter into a sports competition with Jio, whose neck and money,” said Faisal Kawoosa, the the creator of digitalARC technologies.

Silicon Valley native, however, faces problems regdles in his bid to experiment with WhatsApp emails or provide his Libra cryptocurrency in India.

“Facebook will always try to bring paid services in India, but I wonder if this will happen,” Kawoosa told AFP.

“It has no original mover-mover compared to apps like Paytm … and the Indian platform is not good enough for cryptocurrencies.”

But, he added, the company is equipped to acquire India’s advertising services through Jio, which can sell “various bundles” to businesses, encouraging them to sell their products. on Facebook.

The production of some guns has revived.

The organization of the Internet Web Services Network has been instrumental in “market / network power” accessibility.

“There is a sense of humor around this process,” the source said, calling for more stringent regulation.

Ambani lost the crown as Asia’s richest man last month following a path that coronavirus is returning to markets worldwide that has consumed billions of dollars about its value, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It is only days after Reliance announced the value of the fund for the court in December 2019.

Ambani, whose real estate is behind India’s telecommunications network, lives with his family in a Mumbai-based 28-unit warehouse that is worth more than $ 1 billion.

Ships in Reliance have dropped about 10 percent higher in Mumbai after the announcement.

. (Translate contacts) facebook