Facebook brings Amber Alerts to South Africa – a first for the continent

South Africa is the first country in Africa to participate in the Facebook Amber Alerts program.

This follows the announcement of a partnership between Facebook and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to search for missing children using the Facebook platform and the community.

The system enables the South African Police Service to go public when there is a suspicion that a child has been abducted and there is reason to believe that there is an immediate and serious risk to the child’s health or well-being.

Via the Facebook news feed, people with the Amber Alert can immediately get important information about the missing child and the alleged kidnapper, e.g. B. Share a photo, hair color, and clothes with your friends, family members, and Facebook groups.

By working with law enforcement agencies to share the right information with the right people, Facebook wants to help get missing children back together with their families as quickly as possible.

Emily Vacher, Director of Trust and Safety at Facebook, commented the launch as follows: “Amber Alerts is available in more than 20 countries worldwide. More will follow. We are pleased to work with the South African Police Service to make Amber Alerts available in an African country for the first time.

“Africa is an important and growing market for us and we invest in our community across the continent. This partnership is a signal of our commitment to bringing the latest Facebook features to Africa, building communities and giving people access to digital tools that improve their lives. “

The decision to report an amber alarm is made by law enforcement agencies when investigating suspected kidnapping. Once law enforcement has been informed of a kidnapped child, they must first determine if the case meets their Amber Alert criteria. This includes:

The kidnapping is by a child aged 18 years or younger;

There is a reasonable assumption that the child has been kidnapped

The South African police force believes that the child is in imminent danger of being seriously injured.

There is sufficient descriptive information about the victim and the alleged kidnapping so law enforcement can issue an amber alarm to help restore the child

A senior law enforcement officer verifies that these criteria are met before the Amber Alert is approved. Police then notify Facebook’s Global Security Operations Center, which operates 24 hours a day, that a verified amber alarm is active. Facebook then quickly sends the notification to the news feeds of people who are in certain search areas in the respective country.