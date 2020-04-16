Facebook Coronavirus “Fact Checker” worked with Wuhan Virus Lab

Facebook relies on a “data checker” that uses “expert opinion” from a researcher who did projects with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the biolab located next to the Wuhan wet market where the Chinese virus originated. .

Danielle E. Anderson, an assistant article at Duke-NUS Medical School, used Facebook to check in fact an Epoch Times video suggested by the Institute, located at the original epicenter of the now global pandemic, as one of the possible points of origin.

Facebook “fact-checker” Facebook is using to censor a documentary that discusses the possibility that the corinavirus came from Wuhan’s lab … is a scientist who worked in Wuhan’s laboratory with Chinese communists.

– Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 15, 2020

This is not a different statement: CNN reports that the U.S. intelligence community is currently researching the same lab as the possible source of the outbreak. The very thread of the ZeroHedge bans on Twitter at the end of January is now being studied by the United States government.

Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chief of staff, said the intelligence community is “staring” at the question of whether the Chinese virus has its origin in a laboratory.

However, to suggest the same theory, Facebook has relied on a “fact checker” who has a conflict of interest: someone who has collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and has his reputation would be harmed by his connection to him if it was found that the virus had originated there.

In Anderson’s “fact check” of the claim, he writes:

“I will disclose that I am a scientist trained to work in high containment and have collaborative projects with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). I have worked in this exact laboratory for several times over the past two years. I can personally attest to the strict measures of control and containment implemented while I work there. The WIV staffs are incredibly competent, excellent workers and scientists with excellent backgrounds. “

You can watch the documentary that Facebook is “fact-checking” with Wuhan-linked researchers for free on YouTube:

Allum Bokhari is the technology correspondent for Breitbart News.