Facebook deal will help make money from its software platforms, Deleverage: Fitch Ratings

Platforms Jio will focus on introducing digital solutions for 60 million small, medium and medium-sized businesses. 120 million farmers, 30 million traders, and millions small and medium in the informal sector, “Fitch said.



latest update: April 23, 2020, 11:20 AM IST

Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that Facebook’s $ 5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), would help raise money from both companies’ digital platforms and help scare off the RIL balance sheet.

Facebook’s 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms is India’s largest FDI in telecommunications and technology.

Reliance Jio, the leader of the wireless market with about 390 million subscribers, is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms. At the same time, Reliance Retail, RIL’s retail arm, has partnered with WhatsApp to Facebook to allow RIL e-commerce users to use the WhatsApp platform.

Fitch said it revised the RB’s outlook to “positive” in August last year and could upgrade to “BBB +” if “the net debt / EBITDA ratio adjusted based on sustainability improves.”

“The agreement is part of the RIL program to strengthen its businesses and achieve a net cash position – supported through partnerships and with organic growth and low levels,” Fitch said in a statement. “We expect partnership with Facebook to strengthen the RIL consumer trade in the medium term.”

The rating agency said the proceeds from the deal should help the RIL maintain its disappointing pace – offsetting the potential weakness in its refining and petrochemical sector during the 2020-21 period.

Fitch predicts that the oil sector will face RIL chemicals in terms of volume and forehead margins due to the epidemic impact of COVID-19 in line with industry trends.

“We expect the epidemic to weaken demand for refined products and to weaken petrochemicals in Asia and the Pacific during 2020, with gradual recovery by 2021 to pre-COVID-19 levels,” he said. “RIL should be less affected than peers because of its high complexity. Its refineries and integrated petrochemical operations are flexible with raw materials.”

According to him, the agreement will allow Facebook and Geo to monetize their digital operating systems, engage customers online, and establish direct communication between users and merchants.

The use of digital platforms is likely to grow significantly in the medium term, amid severe disruptions due to shortages and long-term social action.

Increasing trust in digital operating systems may also help RIL gain market share in India’s growing e-commerce sector and reduce the impact of low vulnerabilities in its physical retail stores.

“Jiomart, a marketplace built in collaboration with small traders and kirana stores (small neighborhood retail stores), allows users to purchase goods and services through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.” .

On the other hand, Facebook is likely to be able to expand its platforms – including Facebook Marketplace, Instagram Shopping and Facebook Pay – to help SMEs deploy virtual stores in such operating systems and sell goods and services. .

Facebook plans to eliminate WhatsApp in India and other countries this year after testing it with one million people in India in 2018. The WhatsApp platform, which has started charging jobs, is still available for free to retailers around the world, he said.

Facebook reported that 641 million daily active users (DAUs) at APAC in 4Q19, 14 percent compared to last year, and now about 39 percent of the total 1.7 million DAUs.

India is the largest market with about 330 million monthly users and also one of the fastest markets for Facebook. WhatsApp also has the largest user base in India and has about 400 million users.

“We believe that the number of Internet users in this country will increase by at least 800 million by 2022, from about 600 million in 2019 when India overcame the United States to the second largest market after China by single shipments in 2019. Smartphones will become the world’s largest, 66 percent of the 2.5 billion monthly active users in December 2019, ”Fitch added.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited and also owns Reliance Jio.