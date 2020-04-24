Facebook debuts zoom-like video chat feature called Messenger Room

Facebook is rolling out new features as part of its messenger service, much like zoom as video chat grows during the coronavirus pandemic.

This feature is called the Messenger Room, and up to 50 people can join the video chat via the link. Messengers host chats, but participants don’t have to be users of Facebook’s service to access the room. Rooms can be scheduled for specific times, but they can also be created voluntarily. Facebook displays rooms that are not set as private to friends with whom the host is actively interacting by listing them at the top of the screen. This allows friends to enter the room without an invitation.

Facebook has already started to introduce a messenger room. CEO Mark Zuckerberg expects this to be the leading video conferencing product, despite facing fierce competition with Google and Zoom. Zoom shares traded at $ 159.87 per share since Facebook announced and fell 10%.

“We already offer state-of-the-art video calling and live video services,” Zuckerberg said. “We expect to see major video room products coming soon for social use cases.”

During the announcement, Zuckerberg sought to reassure users that the new features do not have the same security issues as “other” services. Zoom, which grew explosively during the pandemic, was blamed for security flaws that allowed random people to hijack the room and fill it with malicious expressions or nude or violent images. .

“During this period, we have been working very carefully to learn lessons where we have seen other people trying to abuse other video conferencing and video presence tools,” he said.

Facebook’s latest video product release was announced on Facebook Live instead of its original plan to debut at the company’s annual F8 conference. This tool also occurs when Facebook is working to build a privacy-conscious network focused on groups and private messaging. All of these have become even more important during outbreaks.

In addition to the Messenger Room, Zuckerberg has announced that the company will integrate Facebook Live. This allows more people to choose a host for their virtual event so that users can create a live stream as part of the event. Zuckerberg said Facebook is hoping that “eventually” allowing event organizers to charge for live streams, allowing people to make money from classes, performances and more.

“We hope this helps support creators and small businesses that rely on face-to-face services,” he said.

Facebook has doubled the number of people who can video chat together on WhatsApp from four to eight, introducing a digital background for messenger calls and chat. Zuckerberg proposed that Facebook take its level with new AI-powered tools and effects by debuting a 360-degree virtual background that moves and keeps perspective as users move around the environment. .

“You will feel as if you are at home or in the jungle,” he said.

In addition to creating new features to meet rising video demand, Zuckerberg said Facebook is also increasing sales of its home video product portal, Portal, which it launched in 2018. . The product has sold ten times more, and the company says he is “working as hard as we can to make them more.”

“Overall, we are focused on ensuring that we have the tools we need to make people feel like they’re with us, even during times when we can’t meet in person.” Said Zuckerberg.

