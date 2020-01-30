Facebook earnings show WhatsApp payment schedule

divide

Facebook recently released its quarterly earnings report for the period ended December 31. During the call for profits, the company touched on its plans for the WhatsApp payment service being tested in India.

Financial analyst Alan Gould asked Facebook CFO David Wehner about the company’s plan.

“You mentioned that WhatsApp payments were tested in India. When does it go live? Do you take a small transaction fee for this? Gould asked.

According to Wehner, Facebook tested WhatsApp payments for most of last year.

“And we have had good feedback on this product from users who have used this product, and we are working to release it for a larger expansion in India. We also want to make payments to a number of other countries for WhatsApp from Are important, ”said Wehner.

He also mentioned that the purpose of WhatsApp payments was not to generate income or to charge fees. “The potential income and fees for this are quite low. So we don’t really do that as a sales opportunity, ”said Wehner. “It is really about giving people and businesses the opportunity to send and receive money as [simply] and securely as possible to one another while they send a message. We believe that this is only an important aspect in order to Equipping people and businesses with the tools they need to make trading possible. ”

Facebook saw 11 percent growth in users of the company’s apps and 9 percent growth in users of one of Facebook’s apps that use them once a month. These numbers are 2.26 billion and 2.89 billion people, respectively.

“We had a good quarter and a strong year end as our community and business continue to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook. “We continue to focus on building technology that keeps people connected to those who matter to them.”

