Facebook gives users a way to take a break from notification hell

Facebook users can now easily take a break from a flood of comments on friend requests, event notifications, and comments that pop up on the screen.

Social networking giants have introduced a “quiet mode”. This allows users to stop notifications and limit the time spent on the service. These new features are intended to allow users to spend more time at home, work and relax due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re all used to new routines and staying at home, so it can be helpful to set the boundaries of time spent online,” the company said in a blog post. “ While it helps to focus on family and friends, sleep without distraction, and manage how to spend at home, there are tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook There is. “

Quiet mode, which can be activated in Your Time on Facebook settings, allows users to mute most in-app notifications, including events, comments, photos or status tags, messages, and alerts when received on mobile devices Can they do not use the app. It does not include certain notices that Facebook says it needs to provide legally, such as privacy updates.

Users can set and schedule a quiet mode whenever needed. If a user attempts to log in while in quiet mode, the user is notified that time has been set and the remaining time until the end of the quiet time is displayed.

Prior to the introduction of quiet mode, users had far less control over notifications. You had to select individual notifications that you did not want to receive and could not set a time to turn notifications on or off.

Facebook said the quiet mode debut was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s coming when people are using the service more than ever.

Facebook has said, “New records are being used almost every day” since the outbreak of the coronavirus. For example, messaging was increased by more than 50% in the country that suffered the most virus damage in March. In Italy alone, users spent 70% more time on Facebook-owned apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. While messaging services accounted for the bulk of the traffic growth, the use of news feeds and story features also increased.

Facebook has long been criticized for promoting digital addiction, but critics have accused it of causing depression and anxiety. In response, Facebook has created a team to regularly monitor how people use the service and its impact on mental and physical health.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also suggests that it is more important for users to make valuable connections on social networks rather than spending endless time scrolling through content.

In addition to the quiet mode, Facebook provides users with more data about the time they spend on the service. Facebook’s time, which debuted in 2018, also includes weekly statistics that show how much time users spend per day, how much time they spend during the day and night, and weekly comparisons of app counts. Was cut.

New features will be introduced globally on iOS devices next month. Facebook will debut features for Android devices in May.

