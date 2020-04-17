Facebook Group Spreads 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Calls for Attack Engineers, Burning Pole

Facebook groups that spread a conspiracy about 5G technology are reported to remain active on social networks despite “proactive” efforts to combat such misinformation.

This platform has been forced to take action after dozens of arson attacks on mobile telephone poles in the UK, apparently by those who claim to believe that new wireless internet technology is linked to health problems, increased levels of dangerous radiation and even the spread of novels. corona virus.

Earlier this week, Facebook suspended two active groups linked to the theory, called “Stop 5G Group” and “Destroy 5G Save Our Children.

But an analysis from Sky News this week found groups calling for harassment of telephone company engineers and the destruction of poles appeared to still have an active community.

One group entitled “What Rises Down the Pole” remained online until this afternoon, and reportedly displayed posts stating that “it’s time to fight or die” and suggested that people build 5G towers to “run away from the site”.

Another group was seen sharing a tool that other users could use to look for 5G antennas in their area, Sky News reported. Facebook has been contacted to get additional comments.

Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the social network confirmed: “Content that drives attacks on the 5G mast and telecommunications workers clearly violates our policies and we proactively take action on Pages, Groups and posts to remove content that promotes this behavior.

“During the last week under our existing policy on misinformation, we have also begun to eradicate false claims that 5G technology is causing symptoms or contraction of COVID-19.

“We will continue to work with governments, other technology companies and third parties to eliminate misinformation and promote official guidance from local health authorities.”

The CEO of Vodafone U.K., Nick Jeffrey, wrote in a LinkedIn post that conspiracy theories are “totally unfounded” and said the pillars that serve emergency hospitals have been targeted.

“Please think about what you are doing and stop,” he said in a blog post Wednesday. “Imagine if it was your mother or father, grandmother or grandfather in the hospital. Imagine not being able to see or hear them for the last time. All because you have swallowed a dangerous lie. There is absolutely no connection between 5G and coronavirus. There is no evidence based 5G science that is harmful to human health. “

The 5G theory was recently spread by public figures including Woody Harrelson. Scientists and telephone companies emphasize they are not true.

“There is no scientific evidence about the relationship between 5G and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a joint statement from a group of US telecommunications companies, EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone.

“Not only are these claims unfounded, they are also dangerous for people and businesses that depend on the continuity of our services. They also cause abuse of our engineers and, in some cases, prevent important network maintenance from happening. Help us stop this.”

Existing research found no link between 5G launch and cancer and unsafe radiation levels. The theories have been rejected by the British government, and the BBC reports they are labeled “complete rubbish” by Simon Clarke, a professor of cellular microbiology.

“The story of 5G is complete and completely bullshit, this is bullshit, this is the worst type of fake news,” said NHS UK national medical director Stephen Powis earlier this month.

He continued: “The reality is that cell phone networks are very important for all of us, especially when we ask people to stay at home.

“They are also the telephone network used by our emergency services and our health workers and I am really angry, really disgusted that people will take action on the infrastructure we need to respond to this health emergency,” the national health chief added. “This is absolute and absolutely rubbish, and I cannot condemn it in anything stronger than that.”

5g mobile telephone pole on April 4, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. There have been isolated cases of 5G telephone poles being tampered following online claims that poles are responsible for coronavirus.

Matthew Horwood / Getty