Facebook Group Spreads 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Calls for Attack Engineers, Burning Pole

Facebook groups that spread a conspiracy about 5G technology are reported to remain active on social networks despite “proactive” efforts to combat such misinformation.

This platform has been forced to take action after dozens of arson attacks on mobile telephone poles in the UK, apparently by those who claim to believe that new wireless internet technology is linked to health problems, increased levels of dangerous radiation and even the spread of novels. corona virus.

Claims That Coronavirus Comes from a Lab in China Are Not Completely Found

