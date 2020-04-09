Facebook groups allow volunteers to lend RVs to healthcare workers who need quarantine

“CBS This Morning’s” A More Perfect Union series aims to show that what unites us as Americans is much larger than what divides us.

A woman in northern Texas reached out for help when her husband, an ER doctor, turned to the Internet in a desperate bid to find a place to rest without risking exposing her family to the coronavirus. She turned her experience into a movement called “RV for MD”. This is a Facebook group that connects health professionals in need of quarantine to happy nearby volunteers who lend campers.

“I think my wife has come up with the best solution because I am likely to be exposed,” Dr. Jason Phillips told Millet Villarreal of CBS News. “I really stayed at the hotel full time and did not want to leave them.”

Emily Phillips, when she and her husband posted online, asked if anyone in the area had an RV or rentable camper and said she did not expect the immediate response she received. Was.

Currently, Philips operates the “RV for MD” Facebook group, which has over 100 volunteers, including Holly Haggard, the first person to provide her RV to Philips’ family. The group has over 22,000 online members, has at least 345 matches played, and hundreds more are pending.

“It doesn’t matter who you vote for, it doesn’t matter what your religious belief is. It doesn’t matter. Everyone has just gathered,” Haggard said.

Despite being three hours away by car, a volunteer and one of his family gathered together, and a woman named Tonya Sheets used a motorhome to meet Dena Chretien.

Her husband John, ER doctor, Cretien, said her “stomach was sunken” when she read about the first emergency physician who died from the coronavirus. She turned to the Facebook group and found help from a stranger.

“I knew he was at the forefront of caring for these patients and was risking himself. He needed to jump in to do something,” said Sheets.

Mr Sheets said he might not know how long the deal would last, but would not end until he knew he was “safe” and things could “go back to normal.”

The group reached Atlanta, Georgia, where ICU nurse Yhaneek Douglas-Mattis was at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, fearing her husband and three young children at home.

“I called my husband, I thought, ‘I don’t think I can get home’,” she said. “‘Baby-I think I can make them sick.'”

Her friend warned her about the MD group’s RV, so Douglas Matisse was able to put a camper in the backyard and keep a safe distance near the family. Douglas Mathis said he was “full of gratitude” for being able to stay close and secure.

“Whether it’s the kindness that connects us or the love that connects us … we’ll be much better out of this whole situation,” she said.

. [TagsToTranslate] ER Doctors