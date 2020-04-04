Facebook has tried to buy Pegasus to track iPhone users: NSO Group – tech

The notoriously controversial Israeli security company, the NSO Group, has released court documents showing that Facebook tried to buy Pegasus, the spyware that the group created, in 2017. Pegasus can be used to flee a device and load malware onto it.

How does Pegasus work?

Those who are attacked only need to click on a “seemingly innocuous link” received through a message that allows spyware to jailbreak a user’s device and load malware to monitor and steal information. This information is exported to the person (or organization) who sent the link, and in most cases it is sensitive information.

The data collected from the target devices includes all messages, login information, photos and data related to the entire location history of the phone.

The NSO said it only sells its products to a “sovereign government or government agency,” however, according to a statement by NSO President Shalev Hulio, two Facebook representatives approached them in October 2017 to buy the right to use Pegasus special features. Vice reported.

Facebook was reportedly interested in buying Pegasus because their own data collection software seemed less effective on Apple phones.

The Facebook software that needed to get these Pegasus capabilities was an Onavo project that was billed as part of the VPN software. Facebook used Onavo to collect information about other apps used by Facebook users on their smartphones.

“Facebook representatives said Facebook was concerned that its method of collecting user data via Onavo Protect was less effective on Apple devices than on Android devices,” mentions Huli’s declaration.

“Facebook representatives also stated that Facebook wants to use the alleged Pegasus capabilities to track users on Apple devices and is willing to pay for the ability to track users of Onavo Protect,” Hulio added in the declaration.

According to court documents, Facebook representatives seemingly were not interested in “buying parts of Pegasus as hacking tools for remote hacking into phones, but more as a way to more effectively monitor the phones of users who have already installed Onavo.”

Under the agreement, Facebook allegedly suggested that the NSO pay a monthly fee to each Onavo Protect user, the NSO claims that they refused to sell the software to Facebook because it is a private entity.

“Facebook is a private entity, not a sovereign government or government agency for national security and law enforcement purposes, and therefore does not meet the criteria of NSO customers. The NSO has declined the sale and informed Facebook that the NSO is only licensing its Pegasus technology to governments,” it added in the declaration.

Facebook’s Onavo Protect withdrew from the App Store in 2019 when Apple determined that its VPN application violated its recently implemented privacy policies. In particular, Onavo Protect “has encountered restrictions on the collection of data and portions of iPhone developer agreements covering the use of customer information.”

Apple said Onavo Protect “used information for purposes not directly related to the functionality of the applications or to serve advertising to users.”

“The NSO is trying to distract from the facts that Facebook and WhatsApp filed in court almost six months ago. Their attempt to avoid liability includes misrepresenting their spyware and discussing it with people who work on Facebook, “a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

“Our lawsuit describes how the NSO is responsible for attacking over 100 human rights activists and journalists worldwide. NSO CEO Shalev Hulio acknowledged that his company can attack devices without the user knowing and can see who targeted Pegasus. We look forward to proving our case against the NSO in court and seeking accountability for our actions, ”the spokesman added.

Facebook is currently suing the NSO for “exploiting VoIP’s vulnerability in WhatsApp, which allowed Pegasus to install spyware on both iOS and Android devices remotely.”

In July last year, NSO Group made the news because of its government customers. It is revealed that Pegasus could extract much more information about any person than was previously known. It could also secretly retrieve all data stored on Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook servers.

According to another Vice report, the NSO recently worked on another product that would “digest location data in an attempt to provide insight into the potential spread of coronaviruses, but privacy experts have been cautious about access.”

NSO Executive Director Hulio, did not respond to a request for comment from Vice. However, in an email, an NSO spokesman said: “At this stage, we only release what is contained in the official court documents.”

