Facebook hires Brian Irving as AR / VR marketing manager

Facebook has turned to Eventbrite’s former head of marketing, Brian Irving, to act as head of AR / VR product marketing as the social media giant wants to try to double its early lead in the industry to its stated goal to reach 1 billion virtual reality users.

Rebecca van Dyck Irving, AR / VR’s chief marketing officer, reports directly on a number of new initiatives in this sector, including Horizon, a planned VR world where people can create personalized avatars that can then be used in a variety of public places and Games are transported.

This follows Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus VR in 2014, worth $ 2 billion. Since then, the social media giant has released a number of more advanced headsets designed to lure people into the new world. Although the medium has not yet established itself in the mainstream despite the weight of Facebook expertise and the marketing behind it, the category is still in its infancy.

It has been speculated that Facebook’s push into VR could trigger a new dimension of marketing with a VR-enabled web that brings people closer than ever before, with KFC even building a virtual kitchen for aspiring chefs.

However, the path to a high-tech future was not a smooth one, since Facebook decided to close the creation of content in their own company by closing Oculus Story Studio.

