Facebook invests $ 6 billion in digital wealth of India’s wealthiest men

Facebook Inc. invests $ 5.7 billion in digital assets managed by India’s richest man, as US social networking giants seek broader footholds in the largest global markets.

Reliance Industries announced that US companies will buy about 10% of Geoplatform and become the largest minority shareholder. Separately, Facebook said the deal will integrate Mukesh Ambani’s e-commerce venture JioMart with its WhatsApp platform to help people connect with their businesses.

According to Indian companies, the deal valued Jio Platforms at a pre-money corporate value of about $ 66 billion.

In partnership with Jio, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will allow more people to get smartphones, driving expansion in countries that are rapidly embracing online payments and e-commerce. can do. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. quickly entered the dominant position by entering the Indian wireless communications market about four years ago, offering free plans and overwhelming rivals. Working with Facebook will help Ambani’s ambitions. Until recently, he is Asia’s richest man who has rebuilt the energy conglomerate as India’s first e-commerce giant.

The purchase is the largest for Facebook since acquiring WhatsApp in 2014 and is a rare bet for companies that typically invest in media and online properties. This underscores the potential for it to be seen in India, an open market with a rapidly growing smartphone population, unlike China. Facebook could benefit from a close ally in a country where Facebook’s Whatsapp is about to launch a payment service but is scrutinizing regulators for fake news and privacy concerns.

Attractive market

“This investment underscores our commitment to India and the excitement of the dramatic transformation that Gio has spurred on India,” Facebook said in a statement.

Zuckerberg has long sought to introduce digital currencies as well as tools that allow users to pay and buy and sell products via messaging services on Indian social networks.

With a global population of 500 million Internet users, South Asia is an attractive market for the world’s largest technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Google at Alphabet Inc. In India, Facebook has more than 250 million users and WhatsApp has more than 400 million.

India will be the test ground for WhatsApp payment services [currently in pilot], but Zuckerberg is also looking at the market for his cryptocurrency project called Libra individually. At Zuckerberg, payments and commerce are priorities and represent a major opportunity for companies to move forward.

For 63-year-old Ambani, the deal with a technology giant comes when his group is boosted while fighting the effects of coronavirus pandemics and sluggish oil demand. We have also endeavored to reassure investors that they are pledged to bring the Group’s net debt to zero.

The Indian company spent nearly $ 50 billion [mostly on debt] to build its mobile operator Jio Infocomm, resulting in a net debt of over $ 20 billion as of March 2019. In August, he said he would sell Reliance’s shares to shareholders, as part of a roadmap to zero net debt by March 2021 as the petrochemical sector of the industry to Saudi Arabia Oil. .

As Aramco talks continue for months, the global health crisis and oil price crashes also question whether the deal will be signed. As a result, the Mumbai-based conglomerate’s share plunged 45% from its December 19 record, before recovering from its March 23 lows.

After building a wireless carrier and retail business, Ambani plans to lend itself to a “major global partner” before the first public offering to prepare an e-commerce business comparable to Amazon and Walmart Inc. in South Asian countries I have said that.

Ambani told shareholders in August that the new business will account for 50% of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s revenue in the coming years.

According to Reliance Industries, Joli Platforms, a wholly-owned division of Reliance Industries, brings together Jio’s digital apps, ecosystem, and wireless carrier platforms under one umbrella.

Reliance Industries and Facebook last week denied an Indian media report that they are considering creating an app similar to WeChat, a Chinese mobile messaging and payments service operated by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ajit Mohan, Facebook’s Vice President and Managing Director of India, said:

After the deal was officially announced, the two companies would work with Indian regulators for approval, said Ansman Takuru, Geo’s strategic director.

Facebook has not been consistently welcomed by Indian regulators in the past. In 2019, I ran into opposition when trying to launch a payment function within WhatsApp and faced a backlash regarding content restrictions for encrypted apps. Facebook tried to offer India a service called Free Basics in 2015, but it failed. This will allow some internet services, including social networks, to be used for free on mobile devices. Critics said the app violates the concept of net neutrality by prioritizing some services over others.

“Given the intent of this collaboration and the nature of this partnership, we look forward to welcoming people,” Tak said.

