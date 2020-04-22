Facebook invests in Indian telecommunications giant Jio for e-commerce

NEW DELHI [AP] — Facebook says it plans to invest $ 5.7 billion in Indian telecom giant Reliance Geo.

With this investment, Facebook will make a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, a digital technology and app development division of Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio has the largest number of customers in the country and plans to develop an e-commerce business using WhatsApp.

“India is a special country for Facebook,” said Ajit Mohan, Facebook’s Head of India, in an online post highlighting India’s digital transformation as one of the main reasons for investment.

According to a Cisco report released in February, India is one of the fastest growing Internet markets in the world and is projected to have 907 million users by 2023.

Since the launch of Jio in 2016 by Reliance Industries, the number of new Internet users has skyrocketed, offering cheap smartphones and even cheaper data prices. Jio currently has over 388 million mobile and data service subscribers.

Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance and India’s wealthiest man, said making Facebook a long-term partner is “humble,” and that investment will help drive India’s digital push.

“The synergy between Gio and Facebook will help fulfill Narindra Modi’s” Digital India “mission,” he said, referring to a government program to make life and business in the country more efficient. .

Facebook and its instant messaging platform WhatsApp are popular in India, with 1.3 billion people having the most Facebook users in the world. With a population of 1.4 billion, China has almost blocked access to Facebook and social media outside China.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to provide 60 million small businesses in India with the digital tools they need to grow.

“Many of these entrepreneurs need reliable digital tools to find and communicate with their customers and grow their businesses, as communities around the world are locked down,” he posted on Facebook. I am writing.

In February, WhatsApp also acquired a green light to deploy its digital payment platform – WhatsApp Pay – in India after two years of trial.

The approval was approved after allowing the Reserve Bank of India and the National Settlement Corporation of India to launch a payment platform in stages.

