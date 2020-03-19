Facebook is preparing for an outpouring of depressed and anxious users

Second, Facebook’s social media giant prepares for a rise of depressed and restless users on its Wuhan coronavirus-based platform.

The Verge reports that as the Chinese coronavirus continues to spread, the social media giant Facebook is preparing for an influx of depressed and restless users to its platform. The company has called in a call Wednesday with CEO Mark Zuckerberg to update the press on the steps the firm has taken in response to the crisis. The Virgin spoke with Zuckerberg after the call about how the company changes its content moderation teams to resolve the outage.

During the conference, the Facebook CEO expressed fears about the results of social isolation and what this could mean for the mental health of Facebook users.

Personally, I am very worried that isolating people at home can lead to more depression or mental health problems and we want to make sure we are ahead to help our community have more people during this time. things that are about suicide and self-harm prevention, no less.

Humans are social creatures, but being social in person now carries the risk of death and disease. Cities like San Francisco have begun to force citizens to stay indoors, shopping for essential, doctor visits and lonely exercises. The initial order has been three weeks, but there are some tips that may be longer. California, for example, has said schools may be closed at the summer break.

Facebook has led to an increase in the use of its products as a result of the forced isolation of many of its users, Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp calls were now twice their normal volume and exceeding their traditional annual peak the New Year’s Eve. A Facebook spokesman also told The Verge that the volume of calls to Messenger had also doubled. The Virgin writes:

“This is the area I am most concerned about,” Zuckerberg told me after the press call. That’s why it had shifted personal injury reports from Facebook services to full-time employees, bringing in additional staff in anticipation of an increase in cases. “I see that the work in this area is similar to the same type of first-person work that other healthcare workers or the police have to do to make sure we help people quickly.”

In the short term, he said, a focus on imminent user base damage could mean Facebook’s performance diminished in some categories. (Facebook self-reports publicly on this subject in its regular transparency reports.) If you have less people controlling your spam, for example, you may see more spam on Facebook.

Read the full report on The Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a Breitbart News reporter dealing with free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com