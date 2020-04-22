Facebook labels country of origin for some political posts

Oakland, Calif. [AP] — Facebook said it will label election-related posts with a geographic origin in order to curb political false alarms from foreign-based pages that mimic legitimate groups and political parties.

The new policy will be applied to popular election-related pages, and all posts made on Facebook and Instagram will be stamped with their origin. For example, if your Instagram account is targeted to US voters but is based in Brazil, all posts will be labeled as “Brazil based”. The user can then swipe to see more information about their account.

This is the latest attempt by social networks to combat false election-related information. Russia and other countries have tried to use social media to influence political discourse in the United States and elsewhere.

Facebook will initially target non-US-based pages that reach a large number of people in the US, the company said.

The label adds a new layer of information-and one user doesn’t have to click to find it-a more insidious attempt to influence the presidential elections in November and spread political disputes in the United States Rarely helps.

Facebook, for example, claimed to be an American focused on American politics last fall, for example, but actually deleted dozens of pages and accounts originating from Iran and Russia. Meanwhile, in March of this year, both Twitter and Facebook announced the withdrawal of sophisticated foreign operations, showing that Trolls of Russia are outsourcing their efforts to interfere with elections to West African countries.

