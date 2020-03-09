Facebook labels Donald Trump’s post as “partially false, quoted; after Joe Biden protest – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLae97905e74403c69d0c9b3174c51224c11%

Facebook has applied a “partially false, tag; tag” in a video by former Vice President Joe Biden that was edited to make it look like he was saying President Trump would be re-elected. The same video, posted by social media White director Dan Scavino and brought back by President Donald Trump also received the first “manipulated media, cit; tag from Twitter on Sunday.

The clip shows part of Biden’s March 7 speech in St. Louis. “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if, in fact, we get involved in this firing squad around here. It should be a positive campaign, so join us,” Biden said during the speech. The edited version is shortened after Biden says “we can only re-elect Donald Trump.” The video was shared on the President’s verified Facebook page with the caption “I agree with Joe!”

View of President Trump’s Facebook page

The video was tagged by one of Facebook’s data verification partners, the company says. “Fact verifiers rated this video as partially false, so we are reducing its distribution and displaying more contextual warning labels to people who see it, try to share it or have already done so,” said one a Facebook spokesman in a statement sent by email to the edge. “As we reported last year, the same is true if a politician shares the video, unless otherwise verified when others have shared it on Facebook.”

Scavino tweeted Sunday that “The video was NOT manipulated.” He added on his Facebook page that “Social networks are trying to silence the MAGA Movement!” As of Monday morning, the video in question had more than 6.3 million views on Twitter and had been rolled back more than 25,000 times. Posting on the President’s Facebook page showed more than 1 million visits.

After moving to Twitter to tag the video, Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz criticized Facebook for not taking similar measures, as reported by CNNSarah Mucha:

Facebook’s misbehavior when it comes to clearly false information traffic is a national crisis in this regard. It is also an excessive act of placing profits not only on our country but on all countries. Facebook does not say so, but it is visible to all who have examined their behavior and policies: they primarily care about money and, to this end, are ready to serve as one of the most effective means of spreading laws in the world . lies. This is repugnant and should be called for what it is. Your unethical behavior is unacceptable and needs to change.

Twitter spokeswoman Catherine Hill told The Edge that “this Tweet was processed based on our synthetic and manipulated media policy.” He added that, cit; the manipulated tag “wasn’t shown in the detail in the tweet, so users who click on it may not see it, but it’s visible in the timeline. Twitter’s ban on photos, videos and other fake tools that are” fraudulently segregated, “went into effect March 5, and the company has said it will ban repeat offenders who violated the policy and labeled the tweets as rigged.

Facebook has previously stated Education that their data verifiers “are certified by the Poynter International Fact-Checking Network and operate independently of Facebook. There is an appeal process for publishers to challenge a qualification by communicating directly with each verifier proven facts “.