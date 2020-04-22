Facebook launches Messenger for kids in dozens of countries, making it easier for parents to connect with their kids’ friends

Facebook has announced the launch of Messenger Kids in more than 70 countries, as well as a number of new services for parents to help their children connect with friends and family during the global health crisis.

New features include the Supervised Friending service, which allows parents to accept, reject, add, or remove contacts from their children.

When a child does a friendly action, parents are notified using Messenger, and you can override any new contact by going to the Parents Dashboard, where they can also view a log of recent activities.

Facebook also lets parents approve other adults to connect their child with other children through group conversations in the Messenger Kids app. Facebook likens the service to how a teacher can help “navigate their children in classroom or team friendships” in the real world.

Finally, in the United States, Canada, and Latin America, parents can make their children’s names and photos visible to certain users.

Facebook originally launched the Messenger Kids app in the U.S. in December 2017, aimed at kids under the age of 13. The app has since reached a handful of other countries, but today’s announcement is by far the most widely available.

Facebook said it developed the app under the guidance of the National PTA and through experts in child development and online safety. Messenger Kids doesn’t require children to create a Facebook account, but asks parents to download the app, authenticate it, and then create a thumbnail profile of their child that is linked to the parent’s Facebook account.

Messenger Kids is available for free on the iOS App Store. [Direct link]