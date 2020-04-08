Facebook launches “tuned” messaging app for couples

Facebook has quietly released a new messaging app called Tuned that aims to give couples “private spaces” to stay in touch.

Through a company set up last year by a pilot group designed by NPE, the app encourages couples to share their messages, notes, cards, voice memos, photos and Spotify songs, creating a “digital scrapbook” of relationships. As described in the App Store:

A private room where you and other significant others can only be yourself. With Tuned, you can be as fun, funny and silly as personally together, even if you’re separate. Express your love creatively, share your mood, exchange music, and create a digital album of special moments.

The free-to-use app connects pairs that use your phone number and does not require a Facebook account, although it complies with Facebook’s privacy policy, which means that the information you provide in the app can be used to target ads.

According to Facebook, the tuned app was released under a separate brand name “to help articulate user expectations that NPE Team apps change and shut down quickly when we find out they’re not useful to people.”

Tuned to your iPhone today, it can be downloaded from the ‘App Store’. [Direct link]

