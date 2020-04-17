Facebook now warns users who “like” fake coronavirus news

The fake coronavirus news is widespread on social media, and now Facebook is taking more aggressive action to try to limit it. Tech giants will immediately notify users if they have manipulated false information related to the pandemic on the site.

If users comment on likes, reactions, or dangerous or false claims about COVID-19 after a post has been deleted by a moderator, we will immediately send you a notification. Alerts also direct users to the World Health Organization [WHO] site, which exposes myths about viruses.

“We want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful and misleading information about viruses with truth from trusted sources when they see or hear these claims again on Facebook. I am thinking, “said Guy Rosen, Vice President of Integrity at the company, in a blog post.

Many tech companies have tried to implement policies and tools to limit the spread of coronavirus hoaxes, but especially those who are lonely spend more time searching for news than ever before. As a result, incorrect information is spreading online. So far, Facebook has hired fact-finding partners to introduce pop-up links to medical resources such as WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control.

“ Even as this pandemic progresses, keep false and dangerous hoaxes about COVID-19 away from the app so people can get reliable information from health professionals and stay up to date. We continue to focus on the most effective way to do that, “Rosen’s blog post.

High-tech companies crack down on false coronavirus information

The latest initiative will be rolled out in the coming weeks, Facebook said. Still, social media platforms face endless challenges from users promoting false treatments and other potentially dangerous false information.

“The world is fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. It is the most difficult crisis we have faced since World War II. We also see a dangerous epidemic of false information.” Harm There is a surge of good health advice and snake oil solutions. Falsehoods are filling the airways. Wild conspiracy theories are infecting the Internet. “

Guterres asked social media companies to do more to get rid of the misinformation on the platform. “Together, I will reject the lies and nonsense there,” he said.

Facebook said on Thursday that hundreds of thousands of thousands of millions of thousands of millions of millions of millions of potential millions could result in physical harm, including false information about the effectiveness of social distances and the effectiveness of fake’treatments’ like drinking bleach. He said he deleted the post. It also labels videos, posts, and articles on the platform with more than 40 million warning labels, sends more than 350 million people to health information sites, and 95% more people click on fake coronavirus news. It also revealed that it was stopped.

Healthcare professionals expressed concern as US prepares to begin resumption

It also revealed that it added a section called “Get the Facts” to the COVID-19 Information Center to include fact-checked articles that tricked the wrong information about the coronavirus.

“Throughout this crisis, one of my top priorities is to ensure that we display accurate and reliable information across all apps,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

But this week, nonprofit advocate Avaaz released a report that found more than 40% of coronavirus-related false alarms remained on the site. Most of it was exposed by Facebook’s Fact Checker. According to the group, these posts were shared 1.7 million times in six languages ​​on the platform.

Facebook said Avaaz’s research is not representative of the effort.

“We share Avaaz’s goal of reducing false information about COVID-19 and develop a message to display to people who are engaged in harmful and false information about the virus we have just deleted. We appreciate their partnership, but their sample does not reflect the work we have done on the Facebook community and its findings. “

