Facebook plans to launch a significantly scaled scale after the pushback

Facebook is moving forward with Libra, its planned digital currency, albeit in a much less ambitious form.

Libra will be launched between mid-November and December this year, the Libra Association, the governing body of the currency, told reporters this week. But it will look more closely like a typical digital payment system like PayPal (PYPL) – Get a report on the Facebook global cryptocurrency originally proposed last year.

“We keep building a multi-currency Libra, but it has changed substantially, simplified and simplified compared to the original one,” Christian Catalini, chief economist of Calibra, Facebook’s digital wallet that will use the Libra, told Reuters.

Instead of a digital currency supported by a basket of currencies, as initially proposed, Libra will consist of “stablecoins” supported by individual currencies such as the dollar or the euro. It will be offered via WhatsApp and Messenger and will act as a peer-to-peer payment method to which Facebook will give priority in the coming years.

The coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to harm digital advertising revenue, suggests a new urgency for Facebook’s long-term plan to get new revenue streams, such as payments, up and running.

In his latest Facebook earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg identified payments and commerce in all of his apps – WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and others – as a critical project for the company.

“Here we are adopting a series of different approaches, ranging from people who buy and sell directly to each other, to companies that create shop windows, to people who interact with businesses directly through messaging, and a number of things about payments ranging from ‘Use of existing citizen systems such as the UCI of India (United Payments Interface) to create new global systems, “said Zuckerberg in January.

Facebook also launched a digital payment system called Facebook Pay last year. Describing the distinction between that and Libra, Zuckerberg said that Libra would be “more efficient, especially for things like money transfers across borders”.

Facebook is relying on advertising revenue from the Facebook core as its main source of revenue, but that segment of its business has decelerated – and is expected to decline in this quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release last month, Facebook warned that its advertising revenue will be “adversely affected” by the pandemic and noted that services such as WhatsApp and Messenger that are seeing an increase in usage have not yet been monetized.

Facebook received a strong backlash from global regulators on Libra’s original proposal, which was initially described by CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a new “global financial infrastructure” supported by Libra, the governing body, and Calibra, the Facebook wallet.

Numerous corporate participants in the project, such as Visa (V) – Get report and Mastercard (BUT) – Get the report, withdrawn from the project after lawmakers warned that they could be held responsible for illegal activities using Libra.

Libra still requires a final green light from various markets where it will be available and Facebook said it will not be launched without regulatory approval.

