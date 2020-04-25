Facebook reports Wednesday’s earnings: 3 things to watch out for

All signs point to a difficult quarter for advertising and Facebook will probably not be immune.

The world’s largest social network reports its March quarter earnings on April 29, a few weeks after warning investors that the coronavirus pandemic had “negatively impacted” its business performance. Facebook (FB) – Get Report shares closed 2.7% higher on Friday at $ 190.07 after announcing a new group video call feature and have fallen by about 7% since the start of the year.

On average, analysts interviewed by FactSet expect $ 17.4 billion in revenue for the quarter and earnings per share of $ 1.75.

Here are some themes to look at.

1. Advertising trends

In a recession, advertising spending is among the first things to fall. And as the second largest digital advertising platform in the world (second only to Google), we have already seen evidence that has precipitated the percentages of the cost per click that marketing experts have reduced spending on Facebook.

The question is how deep and extensive any loss in advertising revenue is. Analysts have noted that digital advertising giants, especially Facebook and Google, are likely to be more isolated from the economic damage associated with COVID than smaller platforms – and advertisers could return quickly enough to take advantage of lower prices.

But Facebook’s core is also falling in favor of advertisers over other digital ad platforms, according to an RBC survey on buying intent for the coming year. Facebook’s results and guide will take a look at how its very important ad revenue will hold up during and after the pandemic. Earlier this week, Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler reduced his estimated revenue for the full year by 15%; Likewise, Deutsche Bank’s Lloyd Walmsley cut his Facebook price target by 29% to $ 200 due to the weakness of digital advertising.

2. Product development

In March, Facebook told investors that people in the countries affected by the virus were flocking to its services. From the revenue point of view, the problem was that peaks were occurring on WhatsApp, Messenger and video calls, none of which are well monetized.

Facebook could try to create new experiences to meet demand and ultimately open ways to make money. As a small example, Facebook has finally created a desktop version of Messenger nine years after its introduction on the mobile phone.

Emerging monetization efforts, such as payments and commerce within WhatsApp and Messenger, could also accelerate Facebook during and after the coronavirus. Together with the results for the first quarter, we expect Facebook’s management to touch on which of its products are seeing an increase in use and how it intends to exploit that new business.

3. Operating expenses

Like countless other companies right now, Facebook is in a brave new world of personnel management with most of its workforce of around 45,000 working remotely. Google large peer, Google (GOOGL) – Get a report, he recently said it will slow down hiring and reevaluate a series of investments in light of coronavirus and its economic damage. Facebook could take similar measures.

In a recent note, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth noted that the company could end up spending far less than the $ 54 billion to $ 59 billion that originally meant spending this year on operating expenses. And this could mitigate some of the damage to its bottom line due to a drop in advertising revenue: “Given the current blockade and virtual job agreements, we believe it may be difficult for FB to hire all the new employees expected and, in ultimately, spend it money. This should help offset some of the impact of reducing advertising spending, “Anmuth wrote.

