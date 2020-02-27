[facebook-states-it-will-publicly-monitor-political-sponsored-content-material]



February 27, 2020

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc will present a way for individuals to track political sponsored material on Fb and Instagram ahead of the U.S. presidential election, it explained on Thursday.

The go comes just after U.S. Democratic presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg’s campaign started out having to pay well known meme accounts on Fb-owned Instagram to post material as aspect of its social media offensive forward of the 2020 election.

Fb has extra a new column https://apps.crowdtangle.com/pgpublicldsfb/boards/2020uspresidentialcandidates to its no cost social media monitoring tool CrowdTangle to display sponsored content for the presidential candidates, as announced in tweets despatched by Fb director of product management Rob Leathern.

