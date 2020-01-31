Facebook strives to provide useful information about coronaviruses – KGET 17

Posted: jan 31, 2020 / 06:55 PST / Updated: jan 31, 2020 / 06:55 PST

FILE – In this file photo from August 21, 2018, a Facebook start page is displayed on a smartphone in Surfside, Florida. Facebook says it is working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content on the coronavirus and will focus on providing useful information to people. Facebook health chief Kang-Xing Jin said in an article on Friday, January 31, 2020, that third-party fact-finders on the social media platform are examining the content and refuting false allegations related to the coronavirus. (AP photo / Wilfredo Lee, file)

Facebook says it is working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content on the coronavirus and will focus on providing useful information to people.

Facebook health chief Kang-Xing Jin said in an article that third-party fact-checkers from the social media platform were examining the content and refuting false allegations related to the coronavirus. Facebook is also removing content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been reported by global health organizations and local health authorities, focusing in particular on claims designed to discourage treatment or take appropriate precautions.

Jin said Facebook is coordinating with health organizations to help find specific information about the virus. People will be able to get relevant and up-to-date information through messages on Facebook’s news feed.