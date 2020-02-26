[facebook-to-ban-misleading-adverts-about-coronavirus]

Facebook has been accused of getting a system for fake information. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 26 — Fb Inc said these days it would ban commercials referring to any cures or prevention all over the coronavirus outbreak, and those people that develop a sense of urgency around the circumstance.

The coronavirus disease, considered to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late very last calendar year, has killed much more than 2,700 folks.

The announcement by the social-media giant will come as it faces growing regulatory scrutiny over the style of information posted on its system, exclusively products reflecting serious ideologies and pretend news.

Past month, Fb claimed that it would clear away written content about the virus “with false promises or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by top international health and fitness organisations and neighborhood well being authorities”, joining businesses like TikTok and Pinterest. — Reuters