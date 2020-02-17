[facebook-warns-of-challenges-to-innovation,-independence-of-expression-in-advance-of-eu-regulations]



Fb Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fulfills with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova at the EU Fee headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Facebook warned of threats to innovation and flexibility of expression on Monday, ahead of the launch of a raft of guidelines by the European Union this week and in coming months to rein in U.S. tech giants and Chinese businesses.

The social media giant laid out its worries in a white paper, and Chief Govt Mark Zuckerberg was anticipated to reiterate the concept to EU antitrust main Margrethe Vestager and EU marketplace chief Thierry Breton in Brussels on Monday.

Referring to the chance that the EU may possibly keep online organizations dependable for dislike speech and other illegal speech printed on their platforms, Facebook reported this ignores the nature of the net.

“Such liability would stifle innovation as properly as individuals’ flexibility of expression,” it said in the white paper.

It proposed new frameworks that really should be proportionate and required.

Zuckerberg’s check out came on the heels of visits by Alphabet Main Executive Sundar Pichai and Microsoft President Brad Smith to Brussels final month.

Vestager and Breton will announce proposals on Wednesday aimed at exploiting the bloc’s treasure trove of industrial data and challenging the dominance of Fb, Google and Amazon.

They will also propose policies to govern the use of synthetic intelligence primarily in superior chance sectors these as healthcare and transportation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by John Chalmers)