Facebook will soon let you know if you share or interact with malicious coronavirus malicious information on the site, the latest in a string of aggressive efforts the social media giant is taking to include an outbreak of viral lies.

The new notice will be sent to users who have clicked, reacted, or commented on posts presenting dangerous or false claims on COVID-19 after being removed by moderators. The alert, which will start appearing on Facebook in the coming weeks, will direct users to a site where the World Health Organization lists and debunks virus myths and rumors.

Facebook, Google and Twitter are introducing stricter rules, altered algorithms and thousands of reality checks to stop the spread of malicious online information about the virus.

Challenges remain. Tech platforms have sent home human moderators to police platforms, forcing them to rely on automated systems to take down harmful content. They are also against people’s distrust of authoritative sources of information, such as those of WHO.

“Through this crisis, one of my top priorities is to make sure you see accurate and authoritative information in all of our apps,” Facebook CEO Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page today.

The company disclosed today that it placed more than 40 million warning labels in March on videos, posts or articles about the Coronavirus that make-check organizations determined to be fake or misleading. The number includes copy claims – the labels were based on 4,000 fact checks.

Facebook says that warning labels have stopped 95% of users from clicking on the fake information.

“It’s a great indicator that people are believing the realities of ladies,” said Baybars Orsek, the director of the International Reality-Checking Network. “The label has an impact on the consumption of people’s information.”

But Orsek warns that the data Facebook provides should be reviewed by outside editors or experts, and called on the historically secretive company to release updates regularly on the impact of its fact-checking initiatives.

Orsek’s organization is a nonprofit that certifies news organizations as reality checkers, a requirement to produce reality-checking articles for Facebook. Facebook has recruited dozens of news organizations around the globe to check for misinformation on its site. The Associated Press is part of this program.

Facebook is also starting to promote articles that debunk COVID-19 misinformation, containing thousands, on a new information center called “Finding Information.” Putting trustworthy information in front of people can be just as useful, if not more, than simply debunking fake.

Still, conspiracy theories, verified treatment claims, and misinformation about coronavirus vaccines continue to pop up on the site daily – sometimes circumventing the protections Facebook has implemented.

New notification features also apply only to posts on mainstream user news feeds – not in groups, where malicious information is often spread without rules, and not on WhatsApp or Instagram, though Facebook has put some other protections in place on those platforms.

That means a lot of users won’t get the new alert from Facebook, said Stephanie Edgerly, an associate professor at Northwestern University who researches audience engagement. He said many users might simply see a false claim in their Facebook feed, but do not share, like or comment on it.

“A lot of what we know about how people scroll through news feeds by clicking on things, they always read posts or headlines, without clicking on the link,” Edgerly said.

Facebook users, for example, see a false claim that the virus is destroyed by chlorophyll nearly 200,000 times, estimates a new study out today from Avaaz, a left-leaning defense group that tracks and searches online for misinformation.

The group found more than 100 pieces of coronavirus misinformation on Facebook, viewed millions of times even after claims were branded as false or misleading by reality ladies. Other false claims were not labeled as misinformation, despite being claimed by fact-ladies as false.

Avaaz said in his report: “Coronavirus misinformation content mutates and spreads faster than the current Facebook system can track it.”

This is especially problematic for Italian and Spanish misinformation, the report said, because Facebook was slower to issue warning labels on non-English-language posts. Avaaz also noted that it can take as long as 22 days for Facebook to label misinformation as such – giving it plenty of time to spread.

False claims of coronavirus treatment had deadly consequences.

Last month, Iranian media reported that more than 300 people died and 1,000 became ill in the country after usually methanol, a toxic alcohol that will be rumored in private social media messages.