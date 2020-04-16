Facebook will tell you soon if you have interacted with coronavirus disinformation

If you interact with a coronavirus-related hoax or other harmful information about disinformation on Facebook, expect to hear about it in the coming weeks.

Facebook said Thursday that it is taking more proactive measures to mitigate coronavirus-related misinformation on Facebook. Soon, users who “liked, reacted to, or commented on malicious information about the misinformation about COVID-19 that we removed” will receive a notification from Facebook that the content was fake and be directed to the myths that have been dispelled by health organizations, Facebook has written in a blog post.

On Facebook and other Internet platforms, disinformation, hoaxes and conspiracy theories related to the virus have proliferated and companies have moved to respond quickly. Facebook also limited the forwarding of messages to WhatsApp this month because of its potential to “contribute to the spread of misinformation”.

The notification feature announced Thursday follows several other measures that the company has taken to mitigate the impact of the virus, both off and on its platforms.

In addition to reducing misinformation, Facebook has faced a surge in the use of Messenger, WhatsApp and other messaging services. The company recently reported a 50% increase in messaging in the countries affected by the virus, as well as increases in basic video calls, Instagram and Facebook.

It also banned coronavirus-related ads and moved much of the typical content moderation workflow, eliminating terrorist-related content or other illegal content, to full-time staff working from home.

For Facebook, the challenges of the coronavirus also extend to strengthening its business model in a weaker environment for advertising.

The company warned last month that despite increased involvement in Facebook apps, the company’s advertising revenue will be “adversely affected” by the virus. And many of the apps that see the most use, such as WhatsApp, are still not well monetized.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who leads Facebook’s monetization efforts, recently announced an initiative offering $ 100 million in subsidies and credits to small businesses affected by the virus.

Small businesses form a significant part of Facebook’s advertiser base and are a primary constituency for Facebook’s emerging monetization efforts such as payments and commercial features on WhatsApp and Instagram.

About 30% of Facebook’s revenue comes from “at risk” categories that are likely to spend much less on advertising, analyst Needham Laura Martin wrote last month and includes travel and film advertisers and smaller advertisers dealing with economic uncertainty linked to coronavirus.

