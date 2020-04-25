Facebook’s investment in confidence may be a big headache for Paytm with Softbank support

Facebook’s $ 5.7 billion investment in Reliance promises to be the biggest headache for Paytm, one of the pioneers of SoftBank’s support in the Indian digital payment market, but it is losing out to its competitors with deeper pockets.

According to a source familiar with the matter, WhatsApp Facebook, which is trying to get approval for payment services in India, is busy collecting the services.

The partnership with Reliance, announced on Wednesday, will follow WhatsApp to Reliance’s retail unit, which aims to offer tens of millions of small shops across India.

It will also be able to connect with Reliance’s telecommunications business, which has been a market storm since its inception in late 2016, and WhatsApp itself has a large presence in India with more than 400 million users. It has.

“If anyone lost their sleep with the announcement of the Facebook deal, it would be a shame for Vijay Shekhar,” the second source told the PM founder.

The source, who has close ties to Reliance and Paytm, said it had not been identified to protect commercial interests.

Compared to other major players in India’s digital payment markets, Paytm is more vulnerable to attack, currently using the alphabet among Google Pay and PhonePe Walmart.

While it has previously attracted investments such as SoftBank Japan, Alibaba China and Berkshire Hathaway based in the United States, it lacks its own capital for the budget and does so to its detriment.

Paytm is still unprofitable, as the company’s parent company reported a loss of $ 500 million in the year to March 2019.

Launched a decade ago as a platform for mobile recharging, Paytm grew rapidly after Uber-hailing Uber named it a fast payment option. Its use increased in 2016, when the ban on high-value currency notes led to a digital increase.

But it underestimated the impact of the government’s 2016-backed digital payment system. On that network, Google Pay and PhonePe together accounted for nearly 80% of the 1.31 billion transactions in January. According to Razorpay payment company, Paytm came in third with a gap of about 10%.

According to a study by PwC and the Indian industry lobby group ASSOCHAM, India’s digital payment market is projected to more than double, reaching $ 135 billion in 2023.

However, personal evaluation of individual market share is difficult. Paytm is available for services such as insurance and gold sales, movie and flight ticket sales, bank deposits and remittances.

Paytm declined to comment.

GOLIATH-LIKE OPPONENT Paytm has long seen this threat from WhatsApp, and when the trial messaging service launched its payment services in early 2018, Sharma accused Facebook of “cheap tricks.”

Paytm was also part of a lobbying campaign against US companies to store local information – an issue that has often been resolved but an obstacle for WhatsApp to gain regulatory approval. With the confidence behind it, the WhatsApp route is expected to be smooth for final approval for the payment service.

On the one hand, the market is expanding, and sources familiar with the matter say that with the increase in the COVID-19 crisis, PM has increased online commerce.

But the Reliance-Facebook combination shows a Goliath opponent, especially given Reliance’s record-breaking track record when competing with Jio Infocomm and short prices.

“It’s a powerful combination of bandwidth and operating system player, so it can easily shake up the payment industry,” said Ashwin Parhh, an independent financial services consultant.

He added that in any brunt of digital payments, a telecommunications company like Reliance’s Jio is having a hard time because it has more insight than consumer data habits and more stores to reach potential customers.

Paytm has raised more than $ 3 billion since its inception, the latest $ 1 billion injection last fall. But if there is more need, raising funds now seems much more difficult. SoftBank, its largest investor, has its own problems and has refrained from pouring more money into launching deterrents.

India’s recent move to tighten controls on Chinese investment in the country could also complicate any efforts to raise capital in the future.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited and also owns Reliance Jio.