[facial-recognition-organization-clearview-ai-probed-by-canada-privacy-companies]

February 22, 2020

By Moira Warburton

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian privateness authorities have launched an investigation into New York-based mostly Clearview AI to figure out regardless of whether the firm’s use of facial recognition know-how complies with the country’s privateness rules, the agencies stated on Friday.

Clearview AI expenditures itself as a resource for regulation enforcement, scraping the web for publicly offered shots and using facial recognition to determine opportunity suspects. Critics in both of those Canada and the United States have lifted worries about the absence of consent of those searched, and the likely for misuse of the support.

Numerous law enforcement forces in Ontario have publicly acknowledged they have employed Clearview’s solutions, which includes the law enforcement force in Toronto, Canada’s most populous metropolis.

The privateness commissioners of Canada and of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Québec will jointly investigate no matter if the company’s practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation.

The investigation was initiated as a consequence of media experiences that “raised queries and fears about no matter if the firm is gathering and making use of own info with out consent,” said a joint statement from the commissioners’ offices.

Clearview AI did not right away answer to a ask for for comment.

It extra that Clearview AI has reported it was also delivering expert services to economic institutions.

Privateness regulators in each individual province and territory have also agreed to perform collaboratively “to acquire advice for businesses – which include legislation enforcement – on the use of biometric technological know-how, such as facial recognition,” the statement mentioned.

No even further information have been delivered, citing the lively mother nature of the investigation.

