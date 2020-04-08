Facing COVID-19, courts hold virtual bail hearings while detention decisions add complexity.

A court registry greeted each lawyer and the presiding judge as a bail review convened, a painful common hearing unique to COVID-19 restrictions.

The telephone lines were crying and cracking as everyone connected remotely from their home or private office, along with a foreign language interpreter and a reporter.

The defendants were patched from jail, which is significant because he wished they were not there, not only for the common frustration of confinement but for fear of the menacing novel coronavirus.

“We’re operating in a new world,” the judge said of the proceedings, sounding resigned rather than stunned.

Bail hearings are being held throughout Canada under exceptional conditions to ensure physical travel to reduce falls. Judges are listening to requests from inmates with renewed urges to get out of prison, which has raised fears of a viral spread to packed and incarcerated inmate populations.

Courts across Canada remain open as essential services during emergency shutdowns. Non-urgent matters are usually suspended because different ways of handling urgent matters arise, such as video links, telecon references or written arguments.

Prohibited hearings and detention tests are among the most important and particularly sensitive because they involve people in custody waiting for their trial – meaning they are, at the very least, innocent.

Judges evaluated the effect of COVID-19 on whether an accused should remain in custody under the shadow of a pandemic – with varying results.

The pandemic itself is central not only in that the detention is unreasonable, but also offers a solid ground to bring a bail examination before a judge in the first place. Case law allows for an examination of whether “a material change of circumstances” means intervention.

It’s hard to ignore current emergency health as a significant change, for inmates like everyone else.

The requests brought different results from different judges, forgetting an uncertain emerging case law on COVID-19’s relationship to detention.

There is a nice balance that needs to be put into play

Justice Andrew Goodman of the Superior Court of Justice described a new balancing act when assembling a videoconference last week to issue his decision for a man seeking release while facing drug charges, felony gain and failure who followed suit.

“While the current coronavirus is scary and challenging, the court should be aware of the dangers of releasing violent offenders in the community to reduce the prison population,” Goodman said.

“In fact, there is a delicate balance that needs to be put into play.”

Goodman acknowledged that inmates face a higher risk of contracting a novel coronavirus than a home arrest person.

He quoted a report by the World Health Organization on COVID-19 and prisons: “Experience shows that prisons, jails and similar settings where people are gathered are close together that can act as a source of infection, strengthening and spreading of infectious diseases within and beyond prisons. “

At “normal times,” Goodman said, he probably wouldn’t consider the man’s release plan.

He added, however, that “we are currently living in extraordinary and challenging times” and was granted release along with a list of conditions.

We are currently living in extraordinary and very difficult times

“This decision is not intended to send a message that because of the pandemic there is a revolving door policy for offenders who commit crimes in the hope of release or that offenders can now benefit with a ‘ leaving the jail free of charge ‘card, “Goodman warned.

Other judges came to different decisions.

The National Post reviewed 12 recently published bail cases in which COVID-19 was disputed as a factor for release: nine in Ontario and three in British Columbia. Seven of the accused have been released, all in Ontario; four were denied, all except one in B.C .. An Ontario case was referred to the trial judge.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association wants the Canadian government to understand the seriousness of inmates at risk and to “release those who can be released.”

“The provinces and territories of Canada are epic epics waiting to happen,” CCLA said. “Our correctional institutions are not sufficient to handle the magnitude of the public health crisis.

“Failure to act now risks putting a short stay behind bars in order to be a death sentence.”

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada did not respond to a request for information late yesterday on how federal prosecutors consider COVID-19 health risks and emergency responding to handle federal offenses.

Each province also runs its own prosecution service.

The Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General says that cases should be looked at on their own merits.

“The decision to grant or deny bail is complex and based on the specific circumstances of each case,” said Brian Gray, a ministry spokesman.

“The Crown will make recommendations on bail in consideration of the defendant’s liberty interests and the Charter’s right to a reasonable bail balance against social interests in public safety and trust in the administration of justice.”

