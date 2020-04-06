Facing the Coronavirus Crisis, Musicians Take to Online Education: NPR

Bassist Steve Whipple.

Musicians and other professional artists are among those already affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. For many, many of their regular entry opportunities have been canceled, or postponed indefinitely. So many musicians are trying their hand at teaching online.

Bassist Steve Whipple played with everything from Lady Gaga to NEA Jazz Master Toshiko Akiyoshi for his own band.

As soon as the coronavirus began to make its way across the United States, Whipple saw that the musicians were getting into trouble. Tours were off. Places started to close left and right.

“A lot of people are stuck in the house,” Whipple says. “So I thought that if we could combine those two populations, you know, we should help them hire the musicians who are out of work.”

So he and a couple of friends set up a website called Maestro Match to align teachers with prospective students around the world – both children and adults. Within days, hundreds of musicians had signed up to teach, from emerging artists to world-famous professionals.

“Some of my heroes are signing up to teach,” he says, noting that he has been “blown away” by jazz trumpet virtuos Ralph Alessi and renowned opera singer Isabel Leonard who has become part of the site. his.

While some musicians are playing catch-up – learning how to use video conferencing applications and figuring out how to accept payment electronically, for example – others are old hands, such as flutist and educator Barbara Siesel .

Siesel has been teaching online for years. Incidentally, many of her students are from a country that has already been heavily affected by the coronavirus crisis. “I teach a lot of students from China because there are so many students, high school students, who want to go to American universities and graduate schools,” she explains.

Siesel says she learned that while there are some downsides to interacting with her students online, she mostly found the experience to be really positive.

“Working with someone online is really focused,” she says. “I can see everything they’re doing because they’re right in front of faces, and I can’t get distracted, nor can they. So every minute is considered.”

Other musicians worry that there is simply too much competition right now to really make any money through virtual learning.

Chris King is a trumpet player from Orlando, Florida. He says, “It’s a market flooded with online learning at the moment, and we haven’t necessarily seen any increase in prospective students.”

He catches around town, and also works at Disney theme parks, as do many of his local colleagues. Orlando’s amusement parks and tourist attractions are, of course, closed now. So he’s telling his colleagues to look outside of music to make their nuts every month.

“Whatever skill you have, by all means, this is probably the time to try and transfer a little bit on it,” says King, such as embellishing or repairing instruments – anything that holds money to enter.

But singer-songwriter Amy Speace says that making music online is exactly the right thing to do, for both teachers and students.

“I know one thing that bothers people is that they work on the thing they love, even if it’s not their job,” observes Speace. “And if you’re stuck at home, why not work on songs? Why don’t you work on songwriting?”

Speace lives in Nashville, which suffered a devastating tornado in early March. Speace says people were already anxious before the COVID-19 spread, and they’re already shaking. So you’re offering song workgroups online. They have been filling – and not just with professional musicians.

“Waiters, bartenders, service people who are stuck in the house, wonders,” he observes. “They want to create something because they’ve got to put their feeling somewhere, because if you’re feeling stuck in your head, what are you doing? Are you drinking, taking drugs? You know, just putting in misery.” and committing suicide? “

“So I feel that my work as an artist and now as a teacher,” continues Speace, “is to help those who want to express this and give them some tools and allow them a space that there is a community around them that can support them.”

Speace says that art and music together – even practically – is exactly the balm that people need right now.