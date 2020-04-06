Fact check: You don’t need OTP to delay EMI payments, don’t share information with fraudsters – tech

Scammers call customers and ask them to share OTPs with them to stop EMI payments. Both PIB Fact Check and SBI have tweeted to warn of this. You should call your bank if you want to delay your payment, your bank will not call you.

To cope with the closure of Covid-19 and the economic problems that have blinded us over the last month or more, banks across the country have given customers the ability to delay EMI payments.

The Indian Bank (RBI) announced on March 27 that banks and financial institutions could offer a three-month moratorium on term loans and credit card accounts. During this time, credit users may choose not to pay their monthly installments (EMI) or credit card fees.

Read also: The RBI provides a three-month moratorium on EMI on all term loans

Most banks have opted for the “opt-in” option, putting on the debtor to take the initiative of informing the bank that they want to go for a quarterly breath. If you want to delay EMI payments, all you have to do is call the bank or mail them.

Although the process is relatively easy, cyber scammers have taken this opportunity to make the most of it and start calling customers by asking them to share OTP to delay these EMI payments.

Cheering for those who are unaware, fraudsters have been raping money from the accounts of all those people who were naive enough to share OTP. The issue was widespread enough for the news management to check the facts and the State Bank of India (SBI) would warn that:

Beware and alert to cyber fraud by asking to share OTP to snooze EMI banks.

Please note that EMI Deferment does not require OTP sharing.

Don’t share your OTP! https://t.co/mOj5gqNOar

– PIB Fact Checker (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2020

If you want to postpone payments, you have to send or call the bank. The bank will not call you, please remember. If you receive any call claiming to be from your bank and discussing EMI payments, consider it a fraud.

Stay safe. Do not share your OTP with anyone.

.