Fact Checker: Is the Government spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB cleans it up

The PIB Fact Check Twitter handle in the last post “alerted” users to rumors regarding a government reviewing your WhatsApp messages. Cleansing the air, the handle tweets that WhatsApp does not display three clicks for the message, with the third tick ticked by the government taking note of that particular message. For those unaware, WhatsApp displays one tick in front of the message when it was sent, two ticks when received by the other person, and both turn blue when the other person reads the message.

The Twitter handle also confirms that the rumors on WhatsApp mentioned below are all false and inaccurate:

–2 blue + 1 red tick (meaning government can take action against you)

–1 blue + 2 red ticks (meaning government is reviewing your information)

–3 red ticks (meaning the government has launched an action and the sender will get a subpoena)

#Fake News Alert!

Messages circulating on social media that read “WhatsApp information regarding” tags “is # FAKE. # PIBFactCheck: No! The government is not doing anything like that. The message is #FAKE.

Watch the rumors! pic.twitter.com/GAGEnbOLdY

– Fact Checker PIB (@PIBFactCheck) April 7, 2020

Also Read: Fact Checker: You don’t need OTP to delay EMI payments, don’t share information with fraudsters.

WhatsApp has become one of the easiest ways to spread false information these days. And with the rise of Covid-19 cases, keeping the platform free of fake news and misinformation has become more vital than ever before. So, to counteract the simple spread or forwarding of messages, WhatsApp today announced a new limit on the number of chats ahead. The company limits frequently-forwarded messages to one chat at a time in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 misinformation. WhatsApp previously allowed users to send messages frequently to up to five conversations. It also works on a feature that allows users to check forwarded messages.

. (ToTranslate Tags) WhatsApp